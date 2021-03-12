Rajasthan Police Constable Result Released Online; Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Police constable results have been recently released on the official website. The results are available on the site with the link constable recruitment examination 2018. The official website can be accessed at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check their category wise or post wise cut off chart as well as their results from the official site. See how to check the Rajasthan police constable result from their official website.

Rajasthan police constable result released

Visit the website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Result tab or Latest Notification tab on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Results’

The candidate will be re-directed to the website's login page. They have to enter their roll number and application number.

After logging into the website they can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018.

Save the police constable result download in a PDF format.

Direct link - Paste this URL on your web browser - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1451/56847/login.html

Here is what the login page looks like before checking the results on the official website.

Image credits: Rajasthan police constable website

Rajasthan Police officials released the Constable exam result a few days after the ban set by the High Court was lifted. The police constable exam was held on November 6, 7 and 8, 2020. A total of 17 lakh candidates had applied for the exams, out of which,12 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. The results for the Sikar, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural, Dholpur and Alwar regions of Rajasthan have already been released. The officials will release the results of the remaining 86 units in three days. The Rajasthan police constable exam 2018 was conducted to recruit 5438 candidates.

According to the Rajasthan Police official website, the selection of the candidates is done on the basis of the Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Efficiency Test and Merit. All the candidates who will qualify for the written test were called for the further recruitment process. The Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Written Exam was of objective type and carried 150 Marks. The exam was held for 2 hours where each question was for 0.5 Marks. The exams were held in offline mode.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.