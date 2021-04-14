Rajasthan Postpones RBSE Exams For Class 10th & Class 12th Following CBSE's Decision

Following the Centre's advice, the Rajasthan Government on Wednesday postponed the Class 10th and 12th examinations of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education keeping in mind the rising cases of Coronavirus in the state. Apart from postponing the RBSE exams for Class 10th and 12th, the state has also decided to promote students of Class 8th, 9th and 11th.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the official announcement for the postponement of the RBSE exams saying, "In view of the second wave of Corona transition, the State Government, taking an important decision, postponed the 10th and 12th board examinations to be conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer."

He added, "With this, the state government has also decided to promote students of class 8 to ninth, class 9 students to class X and students of class 11 to class XII."

While speaking to RepublicTV, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, "Class 10th and 12th exams have been postponed and rest everyone has been promoted. The second wave is very dangerous and is spreading rapidly. For the safety of the students and their future, our chief minister has taken this decision. We will continue to mentor the situation and take a decision on the exams later. For now, exams have been postponed."

CBSE postpones Class 12 Board exams, cancels Class 10 Boards

Earlier in the day in a massive decision, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed the class 12th board exams amid the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The decision was taken after a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, CBSE board officials, and other representatives.

The results of Class 10 Boards will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, they would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exam, which was to be held from May 4 to June 14 have been postponed. As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

Amidst the new COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students. As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.