Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Image: Pexels
Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test results have been declared on the official website. The results which have been announced on Tuesday, September 28 are for the candidates who appeared for the test. The result has been released at Hindi Granth Academy Auditorium, Jhalana Institutional Area, Jaipur. All the registered candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website which is ptetraj2021.com.
This year over 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan PTET 2021. Candidates who wanted to take admission to 2 years B.Ed courses and 4 year B.A B.Ed courses in Rajasthan took the examination. It was conducted in the second week of September in offline mode.
Candidates will be able to access their mark sheet only on the official website. Further, candidates might get more information via S.M.S on their registered mobile number. Candidates should note that they have to secure at least 40% marks to qualify in the exam. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates about the same.