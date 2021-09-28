Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test results have been declared on the official website. The results which have been announced on Tuesday, September 28 are for the candidates who appeared for the test. The result has been released at Hindi Granth Academy Auditorium, Jhalana Institutional Area, Jaipur. All the registered candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website which is ptetraj2021.com.

This year over 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan PTET 2021. Candidates who wanted to take admission to 2 years B.Ed courses and 4 year B.A B.Ed courses in Rajasthan took the examination. It was conducted in the second week of September in offline mode.

Rajasthan PTET 2021: Toppers list

Kanchan Kanwar from the Arts stream has topped the two-year B.Ed course exam. Sahil Khan topped the two-year B.Ed course from Science stream The topper from the B.A B.Ed course in the Art stream is Navin Thori Kanwaraj Chowdhury has topped the course from the Science stream.

Rajasthan PTET 2021: Important Dates

The exam was conducted on September 8, 2021

The results have been announced on September 28, 2021

Rajasthan PTET Result: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website ptetraj2021.com.

On the homepage, click on Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 download link

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials such as roll number and password

Post submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

Candidates will be able to access their mark sheet only on the official website. Further, candidates might get more information via S.M.S on their registered mobile number. Candidates should note that they have to secure at least 40% marks to qualify in the exam. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates about the same.