Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Likely To Release Today; Check List Of Official Websites

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: The Government Dunar College, Bikaner is likely to release the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test or Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 shortly. The results are expected to be out by Sunday midnight. The results will be out for the examination which was conducted in pen and paper mode this month on September 8, 2021. Near about 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this time. Those candidates will be able to check the results on the official website. The official website to check results is ptetraj2021.com.

Candidates may get informed once the results are out through SMS/email. It is to be noted that the result date has not been confirmed yet. However, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates. Candidates who want to take admission in 2-year B.Ed courses or 4-year BA BSc B.Ed courses in Rajasthan take this exam. The steps to check the results have been mentioned below. Candidates can follow those steps to check the results once it is out.

Rajasthan PTET 2021: Date and Time

Rajasthan PTET Result is expected to be out on September 19, 2021

It may be released by midnight

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result: How to Download

Once the results are released, candidates should visit the official website-ptetraj2021.com.

On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan PTET 2021 result link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Post doing this, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the same and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference

Along with the release of results, the merit list will also be uploaded on the official website. In order to qualify for the exam, candidates should score at least 40% marks. Post the release of results, the counselling is scheduled to begin. The counselling details will also be uploaded on the official website.