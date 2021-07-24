Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan RBSE 12th result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared class 12th results on Saturday evening. Results have been announced in the second half at 4 pm on July 24, 2021. Board has released results of all the streams, arts, commerce, and science, and the results are now uploaded on the website. However, the official website has crashed but it is expected to show the link anytime soon.
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the result in a media briefing. This is the first time that the results have been declared without holding Board exams. More than 8.82 lakh students waiting for results can check the same on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के कक्षा 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम का शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी द्वारा घोषणा LIVEhttps://t.co/hWyeSKZIqz— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 24, 2021
Rajasthan Board like few other boards did not conduct exams in 2021 owing to the COVID-19 situation. Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted about the cancellation of exams on June 2, 2021. After this announcement, Board came up with alternate assessment criteria for calculating Rajasthan Class 12 results. The scheme was also finalized after the cancellation announcement. As per the scheme, the candidate's performance in the Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, and Class 12 marks has been taken into consideration for marking in final exams.
कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंकाओं को देखते हुए छात्रहित में आज राजस्थान मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 और 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फ़ैसला लिया गया है। मार्किंग के संबंध में जल्द फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। @rajeduofficial— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 2, 2021