Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Results

Rajasthan RBSE 12th result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared class 12th results on Saturday evening. Results have been announced in the second half at 4 pm on July 24, 2021. Board has released results of all the streams, arts, commerce, and science, and the results are now uploaded on the website. However, the official website has crashed but it is expected to show the link anytime soon.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the result in a media briefing. This is the first time that the results have been declared without holding Board exams. More than 8.82 lakh students waiting for results can check the same on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Websites to check

Rajasthan Board Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website mentioned above that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2021, Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2021, or Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2021' (whichever stream you chose in standard 11th).

You will be redirected to a page where you will have to enter your Rajasthan Board 12th roll number, captcha code and click on submit

Your Rajasthan 12th Result of Arts, Commerce, or Science streams (whichever you opted for) will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a screenshot and also keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

Rajasthan board class 12 results: Evaluation criteria

Rajasthan Board like few other boards did not conduct exams in 2021 owing to the COVID-19 situation. Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted about the cancellation of exams on June 2, 2021. After this announcement, Board came up with alternate assessment criteria for calculating Rajasthan Class 12 results. The scheme was also finalized after the cancellation announcement. As per the scheme, the candidate's performance in the Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, and Class 12 marks has been taken into consideration for marking in final exams.