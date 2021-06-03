Last Updated:

Rajasthan: RBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams Cancelled, Decision Taken After Meeting

The Rajasthan board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been canceled. Decision regarding evaluation process will come out soon, informed state education minister.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding cancellation of CBSE exams, several state board exams have also been canceled by the respective education ministry. The Rajasthan government is the latest to declare the same after a meeting between the council of ministers was held on Wednesday. The decision has been taken in view of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra shared that a new marking system will be announced soon. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also informed that a virtual meeting had taken place to take the final decision on the matter. 

Earlier, the state government decided to extend the lockdown in Rajasthan with certain relaxation announced for districts with less than 10% infection rate. Several states including Gujarat, Goa, and Karnataka, have canceled the exams while the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to follow the same. Meanwhile, West Bengal Government has put a hold on exams for now.

CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams after PM Modi intervened and chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet ministers. The decision was taken in the interest of students considering the third wave of the pandemic. PM Modi said that students should not be forced to take exams in this situation. Stressing upon the health and safety of the students, the Prime Minister said that there would be no compromise on this aspect. 

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its Class 12 board examinations due to the pandemic. Leaders from across India have hailed the decision taken by PM Modi however a mixed reaction has been observed from students and parents. 

New evaluation system

Giving a major relief to students, the Centre came up with several options for evaluation and promotion. As per the statement, the class 12 assessment will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The CBSE notification further mentioned that if any student is not satisfied with the assessment, an option to appear in the examination would be provided by CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive. Moreover, an average of the last 3 internals will also be considered for evaluation. 

First Published:
