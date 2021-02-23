Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1,075 Posts Opened In The RVUNL Vacancy 2021

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has released the notification for Common Recruitment of Engineers, Accounts officers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists and Informatics Assisstansts in State Power Companies of Rajasthan. Interested candidates can check out the RVUNL website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in for more information about the Rajasthan RVUNL recruitment 2021. Here are more details about the RVUNL vacancy 2021.

Rajasthan RVUNL recruitment 2021

State-owned companies for RVUNL recruitment 2021

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam limited

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited

Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited

Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited

Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited

According to the RVUNL recruitment notification 2021, the recruitment drive will fill 1075 vacancies. Detailed ads describing terms & conditions, eligibility criteria, age and educational requirements and salary has been posted on the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Here are the important dates of the recruitment drive.

Important dates and other Rajasthan RVUNL recruitment 2021 details

Opening date of application: February 24, 2021

Closing date of application: March 16, 2021

Posts

Assistant Engineer: 39 posts

Accounts Officer: 11 posts

Personnel Officer: 6 posts

Junior Engineer-I: 946 posts

Junior Chemist: 27 posts

Informatics Assistant: 46 posts

Application fees for RVUNL recruitment 2021

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria here. The RVUNL recruitment notification 2021 mentions that candidates belonging to the UR or General and EWS category and having an annual income of a family of Rs 2.50 lakh or more will have to pay Rs 1600 as application fees. On the other hand, those belonging to the UR (Gen)/EWS category and having an annual income of a family less than Rs.2.50 lakh/ SC/ ST/ BC/ MBC/ PWBD(PH) will have to pay Rs 1400. SC/ST/BC/MBC/EWS category candidates belonging to any State other than Rajasthan shall be treated as “Unreserved (General)” category candidates. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Rajasthan RVPN.

More about the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam

Its official website reveals that the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) is the electricity generation company of the Government of Rajasthan state in India. Upon its formation, the comp has been entrusted with the job of development of power projects under the state sector, in the state along with operation and maintenance of state-owned power stations by un-bundling the erstwhile RSEB. The Government of Rajasthan continued the RVUNL under the companies Act 1956 on 19 July 2000. The company has played a major role in giving high priority to the power generation and manifold and rapid development of the state. The current chairman and managing director of RVUNL is Shri P. Ramesh.

Image Source: Shutterstock