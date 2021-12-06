Rajasthan STSE Answer Key 2021 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

Rajasthan STSE Answer Key 2021: The Answer Key for the Rajasthan State Talent Search Examination (STSE) is expected to be released sometime soon by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Once the Rajasthan STSE Answer Key is out, students who have appeared in the STSE exam 2021 can check it by visiting the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The scholarship exam was conducted on December 5, 2021, at various state exam centers.

Once the STSE Answer Key 2021 is out, all those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise an objection within 2 to 3 days of its declaration. The Scholarship Examination was conducted for students belonging to classes 10, 12, government-run schools, private schools, convents, and modern schools. Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the board will prepare the results and final answer key.

STSE Answer Key 2021: Here's How to Download Rajasthan STSE Answer Key

Step 1: To check the STSE Answer Key candidates need to visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Talent Search Examination - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Step 2: Now, on the homepage go to the " News Update " section.

" section. Step 3: Click on the suitable link that reads, " STSE Answer Key 2021 ."

." Step 4: Automatically a new page/tab would open up.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and also take a printout for future use.

Rajasthan STSE Answer Key: More details

Students from various branches, including arts, science, and commerce, have participated in the Rajasthan STS Examination. The exam carried a total of 90 questions from each subject for Science and Commerce. For the Arts stream, the questions in the exam contained four different subjects. It is recommended that candidates visit the official website for fresh updates and more information on upcoming events.

