Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment: 11,353 Teachers To Be Promoted To Vice Principal Posts

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment: In good news for teachers, the Rajasthan government has decided to promote 11,353 teachers from government schools to vice-principal posts. The decision was taken during the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 12, 2021. The state government's move would put a hold on Teachers Recruitment 2021, which would recruit a total of 3533 candidates for the post of principal.

Rajasthan Principal Recruitment

This opportunity would provide better options for the teachers and staff who are contributing towards the development and up-gradation state education system. The state government would also open new positions for principals that would create 11,353 vacancies in schools across the state. All those candidates who are pursuing a B.Ed from a state university are now eligible for direct recruitment after qualifying for the B.Ed examination. During the meeting, an important decision on the recruitment of the B.Ed students who have passed the REET 2021 exam was also taken. Meanwhile, the B.Ed results are yet to be declared and it has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

With the state government's latest order, candidates can now apply for Rajasthan primary and upper primary school teacher direct recruitment till the last date of application. The state education department has also decided to conduct a separate recruitment examination after REET. However, a detailed notification on Rajasthan teacher recruitment is expected to be announced sometime soon by the state education department.

Rajasthan Teachers recruitment: Key takeaways of the Review Meeting

Apart from recruitment, the Rajasthan govt will upgrade 481 upper primary schools to secondary schools and 145 secondary schools to higher secondary schools. The Rajasthan state education department has also been instructed to increase the post of physical teacher to encourage sports and to bring awareness about physical education. The state government also decided on the recruitment of language teachers. For instance, if a school has 10 students of the third language in upper primary school, then the post of the concerned language will be allotted accordingly for subjects like Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, etc. Gehlot also confirmed that the state will have more English medium schools under the name of Mahatma Gandhi. During the meeting, it was decided that the government of the state would take an appropriate decision after discussing all the matters with other stakeholders, including the state government, education authorities, and parents.

Image: PTI