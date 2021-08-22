Rajasthan University Admission 2021 Date Has Been Extended Till August 23, See Details

The deadline for Rajasthan University Admission 2021 for Under Graduate courses has been extended. Earlier, the admission process was supposed to end on August 19, which has now been postponed to August 23, 2021. This extension has been announced through a notification and it has been given to the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Candidates who are interested in applying for Rajasthan University Admission 2021 can check the official notice on the official website. The direct link for the same has also been mentioned below in this article. However, students are also advised to go through the information bulletin before applying for Rajasthan University Admission 2021 for UG courses.

Rajasthan University Admission: Important Dates

The last date to apply for taking admission to Rajasthan University is August 23, 2021

Earlier the Under Graduate course application deadline was August 19, 2021

Rajasthan University Admission 2021: Steps to Apply for UG courses

Interested candidates should visit the official website which is uniraj.ac.in;

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'UG Admission (2021-22);

Post doing this, candidates will be redirected to a new page;

Or here is the direct link to apply for Rajasthan University Admission 2021 for UG courses;

Candidates will have to register themselves by entering their name and setting login id and password;

Once the registration ID is created. Candidates should log in to their account for Rajasthan University Admission 2021;

There they will be asked to enter all relevant details like their Personal Details, Educational Qualifications, Subject Combination Preferences, and anything else that is asked;

Candidates will also have to upload all the required documents like photographs and scanned image of signature;

Post clicking on submit button, print the copy of the filled application;

Keep it with yourself for future use;

The notification reads that the application correction window will not be opened. Therefore, candidates should make sure to fill the details carefully and cross-check the details before submitting them. Over 40,000 students have registered themselves for Rajasthan University Admission 2021 to UG courses. Most of the applications have been for BA and BSc courses at various colleges of Rajasthan University.