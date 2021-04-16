Last Updated:

Rajasthan University Exams Postponed Due To COVID, Curfew In State Till April 19

Rajasthan university exams have been postponed in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic. A curfew has been imposed in state till Aprill 19. See full details here.

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has postponed all university exams in the state. The announcement to postpone the exams was made on the official Twitter handle of State Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati. The university exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were scheduled to begin on April 29. 

The exam for regular students starting from April 10 has also been postponed. The exams will not be held till further orders. The minister also requested the students to spread awareness about measures of containing COVID-19 spread in society.

“Keeping in view the rapid spread of infection due to the second wave of COVID-19 in our country and in the state, all types of examinations of all state and self-funded universities of the state have been postponed till further orders,” the Minister tweeted on Friday.

Rajasthan govt postponed class 10, 12 board exams

Earlier this week, Rajasthan chief minister, Ashoj Gehlot had announced to postpone the class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. He has also announced a curfew in the state today. The curfew timing will be active from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19. School education minister Govind Singh Dotasra also announced to shut all educational institutions on April 17.

“In respect of the weekend curfew imposed from 6 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday, April 17 has been declared a complete holiday in all educational institutions of the state,” Mr Dotasra said.

The Rajasthan government has already promoted the students of class 1 to 7 without conducting the exams, due to the COVID pandemic. Moreover, the students of classes 8, 9, and 11 were also promoted without any exam.

