Ramesh Pokhriyal Chairs High-Level NEP 2020 Meet, Releases 'SARTHAQ' Implementation Plan

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, April 8, presided over a high-level meeting on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and unveiled the "Students' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement through Quality Education (SARTHAQ)" implementation plan for school education.

Ramesh Pokhriyal chairs high-level meeting on implementation of NEP 2020

In pursuance of the goals of #NEP2020 & to assist States/UTs in this task, launched #SARTHAQ (Students' And Teachers' Holistic Advancement Through Quality Education) today. pic.twitter.com/8IUyiKZmr2 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 8, 2021

According to a statement, SARTHAQ is an indicative and suggestive implementation plan for school education established by the Department of School Education and Literacy and was released as part of the celebrations leading up to the Amrit Mahotsav on the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The development plan defines the roadmap and path forward for the implementation of NEP 2020. SARTHAQ received approximately 7,177 suggestions/inputs from all stakeholders, the ministry stated.

The statement read, "The plan keeps in mind the concurrent nature of education and adheres to the spirit of federalism. States and UTs are given the flexibility to adapt this plan with local contextualisation and also modify as per their needs and requirements. A teachers' fest, 'ShikshakParv' was especially organised from September 8 to 25 last year for discussing various recommendations of NEP 2020 and its implementation strategies, which attracted around 15 lakh suggestions."

SARTHAQ's main goal is to "define activities" in such a way that they relate recommendations to 297 Tasks, as well as responsible agencies, timelines, and 304 Task outputs. The statement added, "Attempt has also been made to propose activities in a manner, such that it will be built upon the existing structure rather than creating new structures. Thus, SARTHAQ takes care of the spirit and intent of the policy and is planned to be implemented in a phased manner."

In a tweet, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal also informed, "For the earlier 1986 Policy, the plan of action was made in 1992. However, for #NEP, the implementation plan was made in 6 months after the unveiling of the Policy. Many recommendations of NEP have already been implemented. This shows the vision and commitment of our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji towards the nation."

