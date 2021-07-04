Ramesh Pokhriyal To Launch NIPUN Bharat On July 5, NIPUN To Be Implemented In States & UTs

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is all set to launch NIPUN Bharat programme on Monday, July 5, 2021. Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy has developed this National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat). It will be launched through an online event. Education Minister will release a short video and anthem on the same. He will also launch the implementation guidelines during this programme. It is to be noted that senior officers from the School Education Department from all States and UTs, Senior Officials of the Department, and Heads of Institutions have also been invited to take part in the event.

Ministry of Education took to Twitter to inform the same. Programme is scheduled to be held between 12 noon and 1 pm. Education Ministry handle tweeted, "Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Education, Government of India will be launching 'National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat)' is as a part of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy."

NIPUN Bharat

Launching of National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy or 'NIPUN' Bharat marks an important step undertaken by the Department of School Education and Literacy. It adds up in the series of measures that have been taken for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The vision of NIPUN Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy. It aims that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing, and numeracy. It should be achieved by the end of standard third, by the year 2027.

NIPUN Bharat implementation

An official statement said, "NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National- State- District- Block- School level in all States and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha.

National Education Policy 2020

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the National Education Policy 2020 on 29th July 2020. NEP 2020 aims to pave way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country. Its been almost a year that this policy has replaced the 34 your old National Policy on Education (NPE),1986.New Policy aims for universalization of education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 % Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030. NEP 2020 will also bring 2 crore out of school children back into the main stream through open schooling system.