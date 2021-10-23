Rashtriya Military School CET Results Out; Here's How To Check Scorecards

Rashtriya Military School has released the results of the common entrance test for classes six and nine. The Rashtriya Military School result was released on Friday, October 22. The entrance exams were conducted for the 2020-2021 admission. All those students who had appeared in the Rashtriya Military School examination can now check their scorecards. It has been uploaded on the official website: www.rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in.

Students aged 12 years for class six and 15 years old for class nine were eligible to appear for the Rashtriya Military School examinations. The steps to download scorecards as well as the direct link has been mentioned here.

In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number, class and date of birth. Students selected must know that they will have to stay in boarding and no day scholars are allowed admission.

Rashtriya Military School Result 2021: Steps to check CET result

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Rashtriya Military School-- www.rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in -- to check their results

On the homepage, click on the ‘CET corner’ section available at the right-hand corner

Click on the link which reads, “CET 2021 results and download the call letter for Interview”

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials like roll number, class, and date of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should make sure to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the results

It should be noted that the RMS CET exam was conducted in December 2020. The students who have been selected now will be called for an interview round. Rashtriya Military School will be selecting candidates on the basis of their performances in CET exam and in the interview round as well. In case of any query related to Rashtriya Military School Result 2021, students can reach out to Officer in charge, Combined Entrance Test, at the phone number: 011-23018680.