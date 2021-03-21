Last Updated:

RBI Grade-B Phase- 2 Admit Card 2021 Released At Rbi.org.in, Get Direct Links Here

RBI Grade-B Phase-2 Admit Card 2021 has been released. Exams will be held on March 31 and April 1. Check full details, direct link and steps to download it here

Written By
Nandini Verma
rbi grade b phase 2 admit card 2021

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Grade B Phase 2 exam. Candidates who have cleared the phase-1 exam can download the RBI grade- B phase-2 exam admit card from the official website- rbi.org.in. RBI will conduct the Grade-B Phase-2 exam on March 31 and April 1 for the post of DEPR and DSIM, respectively. Read on to know more on how to download the RBI Grade- B admit card and find a direct link given below.

How to download RBI Grade-B Phase- 2 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in.
  • Go to the Opportunities section at the bottom of the page.
  • You will be redirected to a new page. Under the current vacancies section, click on call letters.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-II-Paper-II & III Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021, or Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-II Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (General)-2021”
  • Key in the required details like registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Click on submit.
  • Your RBI admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Direct link to download RBI Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021 Admit Card

Direct link to download RBI Grade-B Grade-B DR (General)-2021

The RBI Phase I- Paper I Online Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (DEPR/DSIM)- 2021 was conducted on March 6, 2021, in one session. RBI Grade-B Phase 1 exam result was declared on March 13. The RBI grade-B phase 2 exams for DEPR and DSIM will be held on March 31 and the exam for Grade B(DR) -General will be held on April 1. The exams will be held in the morning as well as evening shifts.

