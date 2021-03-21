RBI Grade-B Phase- 2 Admit Card 2021 Released At Rbi.org.in, Get Direct Links Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Grade B Phase 2 exam. Candidates who have cleared the phase-1 exam can download the RBI grade- B phase-2 exam admit card from the official website- rbi.org.in. RBI will conduct the Grade-B Phase-2 exam on March 31 and April 1 for the post of DEPR and DSIM, respectively. Read on to know more on how to download the RBI Grade- B admit card and find a direct link given below.

How to download RBI Grade-B Phase- 2 Admit Card

Visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in.

Go to the Opportunities section at the bottom of the page.

You will be redirected to a new page. Under the current vacancies section, click on call letters.

Click on the link that reads, “Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-II-Paper-II & III Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021, or Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-II Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (General)-2021”

Key in the required details like registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Click on submit.

Your RBI admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Direct link to download RBI Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021 Admit Card

Direct link to download RBI Grade-B Grade-B DR (General)-2021

The RBI Phase I- Paper I Online Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (DEPR/DSIM)- 2021 was conducted on March 6, 2021, in one session. RBI Grade-B Phase 1 exam result was declared on March 13. The RBI grade-B phase 2 exams for DEPR and DSIM will be held on March 31 and the exam for Grade B(DR) -General will be held on April 1. The exams will be held in the morning as well as evening shifts.