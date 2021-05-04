RBI Grade B Phase 2 Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday declared the RBI Grade B Phase II results 2021 on its official website- rbi.org.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download their scorecard by visiting the official website. RBI had conducted the grade B recruitment exam (phase-2) on April 1, 2021.

Candidates can download their RBI Grade B Phase 2 results by following the steps given below. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below to download their scorecard. Read on and follow the instructions given below.

How to download RBI Grade 2 Phase-II Results 2021

Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Go to the 'Opportunities' section available on the home page.

Click on the link that reads, 'RBI Grade B Phase 2 mark sheets, cut off marks link available on the newly opened page.

Key in the login details.

Your RBI mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase 2 result 2021

Mark list & category wise cut-off for the above examination, will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment. Results for RBI GR B –DEPR and DSIM- 2021 will be uploaded separately, the notice reads.

Candidates who have cleared the exam, their interviews schedule will be intimated in due course. The interview call letters will be sent to in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address. Shortlisted candidates who have not yet forwarded scanned copies of their eligibility documents are advised to send the same on documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before May 15, 2021, failing which it will be assumed that they are not interested in further recruitment process and their names will be deleted from the list of shortlisted candidates, the official notice reads.

RBI Grade B Interview:

Candidates who have cleared the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exams have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The schedule for RBI Grade B interview will be notified in the due course of time. The interview call letters will have roll number, date, time and venue of the interview. The details will be sent on their registered email ID. A link to complete the Psychometric Assessment, along with instructions, will be sent to the shortlisted candidates at their registered email addresses. The Assessment must be completed within five days of receipt of the mail.

"All the shortlisted candidates are advised to take a printout of the interview call letter through their E-mail ID and bring its hard copy on the day of interview along with ORIGINAL documents in support of their eligibility for verification. Kindly bring proof of your photo identity card together with the following documents in original in support of your date of birth, educational qualifications, experience, caste (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.), and PwBD status," the notice reads.