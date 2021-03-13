RBI Grade B Result 2021 For Phase-1 Exams Declared, Phase 2 Exams On March 31, April 1

RBI Grade-B Phase I Results: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday announced the results of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I exam 2021 can check their RBI results online at rbi.org.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check their results.

The individual mark sheet and category-wise cut-off only for Gr B DR (General)-2021 Phase-I examination will be released on the website within fifteen working days, reads the official notice. All shortlisted candidates will have to submit the required documents on or before March 22, 2021 to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in. The list of documents include bio-data, proof of date of birth, and certificate of educational qualification. Read the official notification for more details.

RBI Grade-B Phase II Exams 2021

The RBI Phase I- Paper I Online Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (DEPR/DSIM)- 2021 was conducted on March 6, 2021, in one session. The admit cards for the exam were released on the official website yesterday on February 25, 2021. The RBI grade-B phase 2 exams for DEPR and DSIM will be held on March 31 and the exam for Grade B(DR) -General will be held on April 1. The exams will be held in the morning as well as evening shifts. The link to download the admit card for the phase 2 exams will be released soon.

