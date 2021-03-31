Last Updated:

RBI Grade B Result: Phase-1 Marksheet And Cutoff Released, Check Here

RBI Grade B phase 1 marksheet and cutoff marks has been released on its official website - rbi.org.in. Here's direct link and steps to download results.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released the RBI Grade B phase 1 marksheet and cutoff marks on its official website.  Candidates who have appeared in the Grade B exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website rbi.org.in.  RBI has already declared the Phase 1 Grade B results on March 14. Read on to know full details on exam results and steps to download marksheet. 

RBI Grade B Results 2021

RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam was held on March 6, 2021. The exam had questions related to general awareness, reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. RBI has now released the section-wise cutoff marks of the exam. 

The cutoff marks for general awareness section is 16, reasoning - 12, English language-6 and quantitative aptitude -6. The overall cutoff marks is 66.75.

RBI Grade B Result 2021: How to check

  •  Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in.
  • Go to the  'Opportunities' section available on the home page.
  •  Click on the links that reads, 'RBI Grade B Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks link available on the newly opened page.
  •  Key in the login details.
  •  Your RBI marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its print out 

Direct link to check marksheet

