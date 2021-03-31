RBI Grade B Result: Phase-1 Marksheet And Cutoff Released, Check Here

Quick links:
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released the RBI Grade B phase 1 marksheet and cutoff marks on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Grade B exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website rbi.org.in. RBI has already declared the Phase 1 Grade B results on March 14. Read on to know full details on exam results and steps to download marksheet.
RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam was held on March 6, 2021. The exam had questions related to general awareness, reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. RBI has now released the section-wise cutoff marks of the exam.
The cutoff marks for general awareness section is 16, reasoning - 12, English language-6 and quantitative aptitude -6. The overall cutoff marks is 66.75.