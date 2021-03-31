RBI Grade B Result: Phase-1 Marksheet And Cutoff Released, Check Here

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released the RBI Grade B phase 1 marksheet and cutoff marks on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Grade B exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website rbi.org.in. RBI has already declared the Phase 1 Grade B results on March 14. Read on to know full details on exam results and steps to download marksheet.

RBI Grade B Results 2021

RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam was held on March 6, 2021. The exam had questions related to general awareness, reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. RBI has now released the section-wise cutoff marks of the exam.

The cutoff marks for general awareness section is 16, reasoning - 12, English language-6 and quantitative aptitude -6. The overall cutoff marks is 66.75.

RBI Grade B Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Go to the 'Opportunities' section available on the home page.

Click on the links that reads, 'RBI Grade B Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks link available on the newly opened page.

Key in the login details.

Your RBI marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out

Direct link to check marksheet