RBI Internship 2022: Apply Before December 31; Check Salary, Eligibility & How To Apply

RBI Internship 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from domestic and foreign students for a summer internship that will start in April next year. All those students who are pursuing higher studies in economics, finance, banking, and law can apply for the summer internship. The application process for the internship started on October 15, and the last date to apply for the RBI summer internship is December 31, 2021.
The RBI will select a total of 125 interns for the RBI summer placements and selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. The period of placement will be for a maximum of three months. Check key details below.
According to the official notice, "Students pursuing a) post-graduate courses, b) integrated five-year courses in Management/Statistics/Law/Commerce/Econometrics/Econometrics/Banking/Finance or a three-year full-time professional Bachelor’s degree in Law from reputed institutions/colleges located in India can apply for summer placement during their penultimate year/semester."