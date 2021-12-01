Last Updated:

RBI Internship 2022: Apply Before December 31; Check Salary, Eligibility & How To Apply

RBI Internship: The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications from domestic and foreign students for a summer internship that will start in April, 2022.

RBI Internship 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from domestic and foreign students for a summer internship that will start in April next year. All those students who are pursuing higher studies in economics, finance, banking, and law can apply for the summer internship. The application process for the internship started on October 15, and the last date to apply for the RBI summer internship is December 31, 2021.

The RBI will select a total of 125 interns for the RBI summer placements and selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. The period of placement will be for a maximum of three months. Check key details below.

RBI Internship 2022 Eligibility

According to the official notice, "Students pursuing a) post-graduate courses, b) integrated five-year courses in Management/Statistics/Law/Commerce/Econometrics/Econometrics/Banking/Finance or a three-year full-time professional Bachelor’s degree in Law from reputed institutions/colleges located in India can apply for summer placement during their penultimate year/semester."

Banking News: RBI Internship 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Indian students who are interested can apply for summer placement through the online web-based application form through their respective institutes to the "Control Offices of the Reserve Bank of India" before December 31, 2021.
  • Foreign students who want to apply should fill in the application form in the prescribed format and send it to the address given here: The Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Human Resource Management Department (Training & Development Division), Central Office, 21st Floor, Central Office Building, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Mumbai – 400 001.
  • Students can also send their applications via email at cgminchrmd@rbi.org.in.

