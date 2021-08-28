RBI JE Result 2021: RBI Declares Junior Engineer 2019 Final Results, See Direct Links Here

RBI JE 2021 Result: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday declared the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil/Engineer) PY- 2019. Candidates who have taken the RBI JE exam 2019 can now check their results online. Candidates will have to visit the opportunities section on the official website- rbi.org.in to check their RBI JE result 2021.

RBI has released the roll numbers of finally selected candidates for appointment of junior engineers in the south, east, west, north and central zones of the Bank. The RBI JE final result has been prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Online test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), Identity verification through photograph capturing and Document Verification. The roll numbers of the finally selected candidates can be checked by clicking on the direct links given below or by following the steps given here.

How to check RBI JE final result 2021 online

Visit the official website- rbi.org.in Go to the 'Opportunities' section given at the bottom of the page Hover your mouse cursor on the 'Current Vacancies' tab Click on 'Results' tab A new page will open Click on the result links given on the page as per your zones. A new page will open Click on the link that reads 'Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates” A PDF File will open that will have the roll numbers of the finally selected candidates Find your roll numbers and save the document for future references.

Direct links to check RBI JE 2019 results