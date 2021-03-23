RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 To Release Soon; See Expected Date And Exam Details

The Reserve Bank of India has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant and is all set to release the admit card for the exam soon. Eligible and interested candidates can visit RBI's official website at rbi.org.in to find more details. The Application Process for the same began on February 24, 2021, and ended on March 15, 2021. The RBI office attendant exam date is slated for April 9 and 10, while the result is expected to be announced in the month of April and May 2021 itself. The RBI office attendant exam is to be conducted to recruit candidates to fill in the 840+ vacancies across India. Read on to know more about the expected date of when RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 would be released.

RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021

RBI Office Attendant exam date is scheduled for April 9 and 10, 2021. The admit card for the same is expected to be released on March 29, 2021. However there is no official information about the release date of the admit card, but it is expected that the RBI would be releasing it at least 10 days before the exam. Here are the steps to go through while downloading the RBI admit card.

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Click on the "RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021" link which would be flashing on the homepage.

Login to the website by entering your credentials like Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code, and click on the "Submit".

Download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 and print it out.

RBI Office Attendant exam 2021

Selection for the RBI Office Attendant exam would be done on the basis of the Online Test and the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Here are the details about the Online test pattern.

The online test would be conducted in bilingual mode, i.e. English and Hindi, except for the "General English" section.

There will be negative marking for the wrong answers during the Online Test. 1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates will have to pass each section in the online test with a minimum prescribed mark.

LPT paper would be of Qualifying Nature. The candidates who are provisionally selected from the Online Test would have to attempt the LPT test. LPT would be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned (Annex-I).

The final selection of the candidates will depend on the performance of the candidates in the online test, in the LPT test, in the medical fitness test, verification of their certificates, their Biometric Data/Identity verification, etc.

