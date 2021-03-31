RBI Office Attendant Admit Card Released On Bank's Official Website Rbi.org.in

RBI Office Attendant Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India has released its RBI Office Attendant Admit card today on March 31, 2021. Candidates who have filled the form and applied for the RBI Office Attendant can head to RBI’s official website and download the document. The RBI Office Attendant admit card is available on rbI.org.in. The last date to fill the application was March 15, 2021. In the RBI Office Attendant notification, it has been stated that the exam date for the recruitment is April 9 and 10. The result will be out in April or May 2021.

How to download the RBI Office Attendant Admit card?

Visit the site rbi.org.in.

You will be able to find an activated link for RBI Admit card 2021 in the ‘What’s new’ section of the website.

You will be asked to enter your credentials once you click on the link. Key in your login details.

The RBI Attendant admit card will load on your webpage, you can go ahead and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference.

RBI 2021 Office Attendant recruitment details

The RBI office attendant notification states that the exam for the post will be conducted against 840+ vacancies across India. Candidates must note that the selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language). Please note that the online test would be conducted in bilingual mode, that is English and Hindi. The only exception to this is the "General English" section. There will be negative marks for the wrong answers, 1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates will have to pass each section individually in the online test with a minimum prescribed mark.

The LPT paper would be of Qualifying Nature hence a lot of attention needs to be paid to it. Candidates who get provisionally selected from the Online Test would have to attempt the LPT test. The final selection of the candidates will depend on the candidate’s performance of the candidates in the online test, in the LPT test, and in the medical fitness test. Here’s more about the upcoming exam.

Reasoning: 30 questions for 30 marks

General English: 30 questions for 30 marks

General Awareness: 30 questions for 30 marks

Numerical Ability: 30 questions for 30 marks

Total marks: 120

