RBI Office Attendants Exam 2020: RBI Releases Marksheet On Its Official Website

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the marks for the recruitment to the post of Office Attendants - 2020. Candidates who took the RBI Office Attendants 2020 Exam can see their marks on the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in and the link will remain active till March 14. The RBI Office Attendant 2020 entrance test was held across the country on April 9 & 10, 2021, and the results were announced on July 7.

This examination was conducted in order to fill 841 Office Attendant posts. These posts are being filled via a nationwide competitive test (online test) and a Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language). Candidates' performance in the online test, LPT, document verification, and Identity verification or Biometric Data is used to determine the final outcome. In addition, candidates' medical fitness is a crucial consideration in the selection process.

Here are steps to download the Office Attendant 2020 mark sheet

Go to the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Click the "Results" tab under Current Vacancies on the homepage.

Click on "Marksheet of Online Test for Recruitment of Office Attendants (2020) held on April 09 & 10, 2021."

Enter your login credentials and click "submit."

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference

More about the Reserve Bank of India

Last month, RBI also declared the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil/Engineer) PY- 2019 on its official website. It released the roll numbers of finally selected candidates for appointment of junior engineers in the south, east, west, north and central zones of the Bank. The RBI JE final result was prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Online test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), Identity verification through photograph capturing and Document Verification. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the country's central bank and regulatory authority, reporting to the Government of India's Ministry of Finance.

It is also in charge of the Indian rupee's issue and supply, as well as the banking system's supervision. It also oversees the country's primary payment networks and aims to further the country's economic growth. It began operations on 1 April 1935, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and was nationalised on 1 January 1949, following India's independence on August 15, 1947.

Image: PTI/Representative Image