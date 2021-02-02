RBI Recruitment 2021: RBI Releases Recruitment Notification For Post Of Junior Engineer

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a detailed notification PDF for recruitment to the various posts in the Electrical and Civil Department. The post of Junior Engineer has been opened in RBI JE Recruitment. All the candidates aspiring to appear this year in RBI JE 2021 Exam can apply online at rbi.org.in on or before 15 February 2021.

RBI JE Recruitment 2021

According to the notification, there are a total of around 48 vacancies. Out of the 48, 24 are of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 vacancies are of Junior Engineer (Electrical). The RBI JE notification clearly states that candidates must be between the age group of 20 and 30 years. Hence candidates born not earlier than 02/02/1991 and not later than 01/02/2001 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply. The RBI JE Exam 2021 will be held on 8 March 2021.

What is the syllabus for RBI recruitment 2021?

The selection will be through an online examination and a language proficiency test. The candidates provisionally selected from the on-line examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). Here’s how the exam paper will look like.

English Language: 50 marks

Engineering Discipline paper I: 100 marks

Engineering Discipline paper II: 100 marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 50 marks

How to apply for RBI JE recruitment 2021?

Visit rbi.org.in between Feb 2 to Feb 15 and register

On the website you will find an activated link for RBI JE exam.

Key in your credentials after clicking on the link and hit submit

Take a printout of the online application for future reference.

RBI Junior Engineer Salary

The Junior Engineer salary will be in the range from 21,400 to Rs. 34990 per month

At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) is approximately Rs. 53,105/-

RBI Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/EXS – Rs .50

OBC/General/EWS candidates – Rs.450

More about RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is India's central bank, and is responsible for the issue and supply of the Indian rupee and the regulation of the Indian banking system. According to its official website, it also manages the country's main payment systems and works to promote its economic development in the country. Until the Monetary Policy Committee was established in 2016, the institution had full control monetary policy in India.