RBI Security Guard Admit Card Released, Exam On March 20; See How To Download Admit Card

RBI Security Guard Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has released the admit card for the online exam for the post of Security Guard. Candidates who have applied for the RBI Security Guard exam can download the admit card now on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Here are details about the upcoming exam and the selection criteria.

Steps to download the RBI Security Guard Admit card 2021

Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Click on the 'Current Vacancies' Tab

Then click on 'Call Letters'

A new page will load where you are required to click on 'Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020)- Call Letter and Information Handout'

Once you click on that you will be re-directed to a new page where you need to click on 'Call Letter'

A new page will be opened, where you will be asked to enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth

Download RBI Admit Card 2021

A registration number & password are generated at the time Of registration and is displayed on the screen.

RBI Security Guard exam date and selection process

According to the notification uploaded on RBI’s website, candidates who would qualify in the online test will appear for the Physical Test which will be of qualifying in nature. Out of the candidates who qualify in the physical test, a merit list will be prepared based on the marks scored in the online test. These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification some other procedures as may be decided by the Bank. Candidates you also note that they will have to undergo a pre-recruitment medical test. RBI has invited applications from eligible ex-servicemen for filling up 241 Security Guard Posts in various offices of the Bank across the country. The RBI Security Guard exam date is scheduled to be March 20.

RBI Security Guard Exam Pattern

According to the official notification, there will be three categories of questions. The categories are divided into Reasoning, General English and Numerical Ability. Here’s how the questions and marks will be distributed.

Reasoning: 40 Questions: 40 Marks

General English: 30 Questions: 30 Marks

Numerical Ability: 30 Questions: 30 Marks

The paper will be for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The Medium of the examination will be Hindi as well as English.

Image Credit: PTI