RBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Class 10 Results Over SMS & On Website

RBSE 10th result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the RBSE class 10th result 2021 on Friday. The results have been uploaded on the official website in the second half at 4 pm. Registered students waiting for their results can check it now at rajresults.nic.in. However, the direct link to check results has not been activated now, the board will activate the result link anytime soon. Here is the list of websites for checking the class 10th results.

RBSE Rajasthan class 10 result 2021: Websites to check

How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2021

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'RBSE class 10th result 2021'. To be noted that the link is not active as of now, it will be activated anytime soon.

OR here is the direct link to view class 10th results.

After being redirected to a page, enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Click on submit button

The RBSE 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Rajasthan RBSE class 10 result 2021

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th exam had to be cancelled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme prepared by the board. Students have been judged on the basis of their performances in class 8th, class 9th, and class 10th internal exams. These exams will be considered while preparing their scorecards. Students who will not be satisfied with their marks will get another chance to appear for the exam that will be held later when the situation is conducive for exams.

RBSE class 10 result 2021: How to check via SMS

Along with checking results on the website, students can also access their results through SMS. Students will have to type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263. After doing so results will be received on the mobile over text.