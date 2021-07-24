RBSE 12th Result 2021 To Be Released Today At 4 Pm; Find List Of Websites To Check

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare class 12th results on Saturday, July 24 Results will be declared in the second half at 4 pm on Saturday. To be noted that Board will be releasing results of all the streams, arts, commerce, and science on Saturday evening. The Rajasthan board 12th results 2021 will be available on the official websites. More than 8.82 lakh students waiting for results can check the same after 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE will also give students an option of getting Rajasthan board result 2021 results on SMS too. Candidates who want to go for SMS option can pre-register their roll number to get the results quickly on their mobile phones. Rajasthan Board like few other boards did not conduct exams this year owing to the COVID-19 situation. Govind Singh Dotasra, the Rajasthan School Education Minister tweeted about the cancellation of exams on June 2, 2021. After this announcement, Board came up with alternate assessment criteria for calculating Rajasthan Class 12 results.

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंकाओं को देखते हुए छात्रहित में आज राजस्थान मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 और 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फ़ैसला लिया गया है। मार्किंग के संबंध में जल्द फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। @rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 2, 2021

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Websites to upload results

Rajasthan Board Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of the board that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2021, Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2021, or Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2021'.

You will be redirected to a page where you will have to enter your Rajasthan Board 12th roll number, captcha code and click on submit

Your Rajasthan 12th Result of Arts, Commerce, or Science streams (whichever you opted for) will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a screenshot and also keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

RBSE Class 12 result 2021: Evaluation criteria

As the exams were cancelled, Board decided to evaluate students on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Scheme was also finalized after cancellation. As per the scheme, the candidate's performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, and Class 12 marks has been taken into consideration for marking in final exams.