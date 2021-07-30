RBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results To Be Declared At 4 Pm Today

RBSE class 10 result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will on Friday declare the RBSE class 10th result 2021. Students who are enrolled in the RBSE Class 10th will get their results today. As per the official information, the RBSE 10th result 2021 will be declared at 4 pm on July 30.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2021 will be available on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th result 2021 will also be available on - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students will be able to download their RBSE class 10 scorecard from 4 pm onwards by following the steps given below.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2021

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the RBSE class 10th result 2021 link given on the homepage

The link will be activated at 4 pm

Key in your login credentials - roll number and date of birth

Click on submit button

Your RBSE 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Rajasthan RBSE class 10 result 2021

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th exam had to be cancelled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme prepared by the board. Students have been judged on the basis of their performances in class 8th, class 9th and class 10th internal exams. These exams will be considered while preparing their scorecards. Students who will not be satisfied with their marks will get another chance to appear for the exam that will be held later when the situation is conducive for exams.