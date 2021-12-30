RCCC Training Assam Admission: List Of Candidates Selected For Written Exam Released

RCCC admission 2022: The government of Assam has released the Recorders Certificate Class Course, RCCC Training Assam Admission 2022 list. The admission list informs that a total of 1,039 candidates have been selected for the offline written examination. All the candidates who registered themselves for the exam can download the merit list from the official website. The website on which it has been uploaded is sonitpur.gov.in. It is to be noted that the board has released both the list of selected and the list of rejected candidates. The steps to download the RCCC Training Assam Admission 2022 list have been mentioned here.

RCCC Training Assam Admission 2022: Here is how to download lists

Candidates should go to the official website of Sonitpur district, Government of Assam at sonitpur.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' section available on the official website.

Candidates should then click on the link which reads, 'RCCC Training Assam Admission 2022 list'

A pdf file will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for any future reference

How to download List of Accepted Candidates

Candidates will then have to click on the link which reads 'list of accepted candidates'

How to download List of Rejected Candidates

Candidates will then have to click on the link which reads 'list of rejected candidates'

The applications were invited by Land Records and Surveys Assam to undergo 6 (six) months of Recorders' Certificate Class Course (RCCC) training in 2020. The list of accepted and rejected candidates in connection with written examination for RCCC training as per advt. No. DLR/RCCC-137/advertisement/2019/57 dated 27th January 2020 is shared above. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on RCCC Training Assam Admission 2022.