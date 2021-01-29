RCDF Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 500+ Posts For Manager, JE And Others

RCDF i.e. Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur, has released the latest notification for 500+ posts. The vacancies are for multiple posts in different departments. Candidates can apply for the various posts at @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode before February 26, 2021. Candidate's age limit should be of minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as of July 1, 2021. However, the maximum age limit is 45 for GM. Candidates would be selected based on their performance in the online exam. Read on to know about the latest RCDF recruitment 2021.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Be The First 'Jonas' To Win An Oscar, Believes Husband Nick

RCDF recruitment 2021

The RCDF recruitment notification was recently released for the post of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Assistant Account Officer-II, Assistant Dairy Chemist, Boiler Operator, Lab Assistant, Dairy Technician, Electrician, Junior Accountant/ Purchase/ Store Supervisor, Plant Operator-II, Livestock Supervisor – II, Refrigeration Operator, Fitter, Welder, Helper/ Dairy Worker, Dairy Supervisor III and Village Extension Worker/Dairy Supervisor. The RCDF recruitment notification was released by RCDF Jaipur, which is affiliated to Zila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh (DUSS). Candidates interested in the same job profile can check similar jobs through free job alert or through education portals like Jagran josh as well.

Total RCDF vacancy - 503

General Manager: 04

Deputy Manager: 27

Assistant Manager: 96

Assistant Account Officer-II: 01

Assistant Dairy Chemist: 10

Boiler Operator: 31

Junior Engineer (Civil): 01

Lab Assistant: 46

Dairy Technician: 31

Electrician: 23

Junior Accountant/ Purchase/ Store Supervisor : 48

Plant Operator-II: 77

Livestock Supervisor – II: 07

Refrigeration Operator: 20

Fitter: 15

Welder: 06

Helper/ Dairy Worker: 27

Dairy Supervisor III: 13

Village Extension Worker/Dairy Supervisor: 20

ALSO READ| Matthew Perry Flirted With Julia Roberts To Get Her On Sitcom 'FRIENDS', Say Co-creators

RCDF 2021 Educational Qualification

General Manager: Degree/PG Degree qualification with 10 years of experience.

Deputy Manager: Degree/PG Degree qualification with 5 years of experience.

Assistant Manager: Degree/PG Degree qualification with 2 years of experience.

Assistant Account Officer-II: Atleast IInd class PG in Commerce (with accountancy as one of the papers in B.Com or M.Com) with 5-year experience on a similar job profile.

Assistant Dairy Chemist: M.Sc. in Chemistry certificate with 2 years of experience.

Boiler Operator: Boiler Attendance Certificate with 2 years of experience.

Junior Engineer (Civil): BE(Civil) or equivalent/Diploma in Civil Engg with 2 years of experience.

Lab Assistant: Graduate in Science with Chemistry with 2 years of experience.

Dairy Technician: Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering OR Indian Dairy Diploma (Dairy Technology) Instrumentation.

Electrician: ITI (Electric) degree with 2 years of experience.

Junior Accountant/ Purchase/ Store Supervisor: Commerce Graduate or Post Graduate in Commerce with 3 years of experience

Plant Operator-II: ITI certificate in any trade.

Livestock Supervisor – II: 12th Science certificate with a 1-year certificate course for Stockman/Compounder from Animal Husbandry School.

Refrigeration Operator: Diploma In Engg./Refrigeration or ITI with 4 years experience.

Fitter: ITI (Fitter) certificate with 2 years of experience

Welder: ITI (Welder) certificate with 2 years of experience

Helper/ Dairy Worker: 8th Class Pass.

Dairy Supervisor: 12th class qualified with 3 years of experience as a secretary.

Village Extension Worker/Dairy Supervisor: 12th qualified with 3 years of experience as secretary

ALSO READ| Lavanya Tripathi Hits Gym After Long Time, Says 'will Not Tell You To Start Your Engine'

ALSO READ| App Store Feud: Apple Lambasts Tech Rivals, Facebook Prepares Antitrust Lawsuit