'Re-skill & Up-skill', Says PM Modi Addressing Conclave On National Education Policy 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered an inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’. In his address, PM Modi made an important observation that every country binds its education system with its national goals and brings reformations accordingly.

He said, "National Educational Policy will create the foundation for 21st century India".

Remarking on the previous orthodox education system, PM Modi asserted that the Education system earlier promoted herd mentality instead of promoting the values ingraining curiosity and imagination. He asked how will the innovative and critical ability be developed among our students unless our education system deprives passion and if there is no philosophy and purpose of education.

भारत की National Educational Policy- राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति का आधार भी यही सोच है।



राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति, 21वीं सदी के भारत की, नए भारत की Foundation तैयार करने वाली है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

हमारे students में, हमारे युवाओं में Critical और Innovative ability विकसित कैसे हो सकती है, जबतक हमारी शिक्षा में Passion ना हो, Philosophy of Education ना हो, Purpose of Education ना हो: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

PM Modi also brought attention to the changing trends when people today aren't sticking to one profession all their lives.

"We are moving towards an era where a person doesn't stick to one profession hence an individual is required to re-skill and up-skill," PM Modi said.

Higher education को streams से मुक्त करने, multiple entry और Exit, Credit Bank के पीछे यही सोच है।



हम उस era की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं जहां कोई व्यक्ति जीवन भर किसी एक प्रोफेशन में ही नहीं टिका रहेगा।



इसके लिए उसे निरंतर खुद को re-skill और up-skill करते रहना होगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

'National Education Policy without any bias'

PM Modi also remarked that nobody from any part of the country called it a biased policy or favourable towards a certain section of society. He apprised the people that people from various fields, ideologies are reviewing the policy and giving their opinions and called it a healthy debate.

आज देशभर में इसकी व्यापक चर्चा हो रही है।



अलग-अलग क्षेत्र के लोग, अलग-अलग विचारधाराओं के लोग, अपने views दे रहे हैं, राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति को Review कर रहे हैं।



ये एक Healthy Debate है, ये जितनी ज्यादा होगी, उतना ही लाभ देश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था को मिलेगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

PM Modi supported the policy of medium of education to be in the mother tongue of the students and contented, "There is no dispute that the speed of learning of children is better by having the mother tongue as the medium of education."

He said the NEP is also an effort to stop brain drain so that the domestic talent stays in the country and work towards the development of the country and coming generations.

एक प्रयास ये भी है कि भारत का जो टेलेंट है, वो भारत में ही रहकर आने वाली पीढ़ियों का विकास करे।



राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति में teacher training पर बहुत जोर है, वो अपनी skills लगातार अपडेट करते रहें, इस पर बहुत जोर है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

About NEP 2020

The Modi Cabinet on July 29, approved the much-awaited NEP 2020, which aims to revamp all aspects of India's education system and bring it closer to the best global standards. A committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Dr K Kasturirangan formed the Draft National Education Policy 2019 on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability.' The new NEP replaces the one formulated in 1986.

According to the government, the new policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, among others.