'Ready To Hold Class 12 Exams From June 20', Says Haryana Edu Min Chaudhary Kanwar Pal

After the Education Ministry's high-level meeting with the State chief ministers and education ministers across the country ended inconclusively on Sunday. the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he has invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Union Ministry had cancelled exams for CBSE class 10 students and postponed exams for class 12 students to a later stage. Republic TV Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy exclusively spoke to Haryana Education Minister Chaudhary Kanwar Pal over conducting the class 12 examination.

What is the stand of Haryana on Class 12th exams?

Chaudhary Kanwar Pal said, "We are completely in the favour of the government's decision and I believe students are under immense pressure. Students want exams to take place and even we want that. We already prepared for June 1 and if the government gives us permission we can start organising the exams between June 15 to 20, 2021. We have put one thing forward that the student from where they bare seeking education, we can convert it into the examination centre. Because of this step our examination centre will be doubled, social distancing will be maintained and there will be less commute that will be very feasible for the student. If we talk about the timings of the examination, some of the states suggested that the duration of exams should be reduced from 3 hours (180 minutes) to1 and half hours (90 minutes). But as per my opinion, the duration should not change, if students are visiting the centres for the exams then there's no point in reducing the time and most importantly COVID-19 protocols should be strictly followed".

If the Centre allows for the examination, how long will it take the Haryana govt to conduct the exams?

"We are ready to conduct the CBSE class 12th examinations from June 20, 2021," said Haryana Education Minister.

Haryana Education Minister on Students should be vaccinated

Kanwar Pal said, "Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested vaccinating children before holding the class 12th exams but most of the ministers were in the favour of holding exams. If the government starts vaccinating children it might take a very long time. As per my understanding, COVID is now under control and the incoming 20 days it will be controlled. At this time the number of patients has decreased by 50% and it will keep improving now.".

What was the overall view of the states regarding conducting the exams?

"Almost all the states were in the favour of exams as class 12th is the most prominent exam. As the students have to decide their higher studies on the basis of this exam-- like if they have to opt for B.tech or MBBS. That's the reason why everybody wants the exams to be conducted," said Haryana Education Minister.

What about the changes in the format of the Exams?

Haryana Education Minister stated that there were ministers who suggested reducing the timings from 180 min to 90 min. "But I am in the favour of 180 minutes and we are fully prepared. In the end, we have to follow the decision taken by the Central government."

