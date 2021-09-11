Recruitment: Punjab CM orders crackdown against people involved in incidents of cheating

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked the state DGP to launch a crackdown against those involved in incidents of cheating and paper leak as the Police Department gears up for the next stage of its recruitment drive.

The directions came after six people were arrested for their suspected involvement in cheating during a written test held for the posts of sub-inspector on August 22.

The department is going to conduct written exams for the posts of head constable (investigation cadre) from September 12 to 19, for which 75,544 applicants applied for 787 vacancies.

Thereafter, exams for the recruitment of constables (district and armed cadres) is slated for September 25-26. As many as 4,70,775 candidates have applied against 4,358 vacancies.

Following this, another recruitment drive will take place in October for appointment of 2,600 uniformed specialists in the Punjab Police Department, according to an official statement.

The CM asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to further intensify security measures at the examination centres in view of reported attempts by fraudsters and scamsters to sabotage and subvert the examination process.

Jammers and other electronic gadgets are being installed in all examination centres to prevent internet or bluetooth connectivity, said Gupta, in the wake of the arrest of six persons by the Khanna police in connection with cheating during a written test for sub-inspector post held in Chandigarh and various districts from August 17 to 24.

Giving details of the arrests made by the Khanna police, the DGP said the accused have been identified as Ankit and Vikas, residents of Khanouri in Sangrur, Ranbir Singh of Hisar, Amit of Sonipat, Rajinder Singh of Hisar and Navjot Kaur of Jind.

Navjot, arrested from her village in Jind in Haryana Saturday morning, admitted that Vikas met her and her father in Chandigarh on August 21 and handed over a micro earphone and an bluetooth device for the purpose of communicating correct answers during her examination, said Gupta. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

