REET 2021 Exam Date Postponed To June 20, Registration For EWS Category Candidates Soon

Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) has been postponed. The REET 2021 that was scheduled to be held on April 25 has been rescheduled by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). As per the official notice released by RBSE, the REET 2021 will be held on June 20, 2021.

The decision to postpone the examination has been taken after the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot announced in the Vidhan Sabha to provide relaxation and opportunity to the economically weaker sections (EWS) candidates. REET 2021 will have special relaxations for the EWS category from this year onwards. The changes in the original notification of REET will be made accordingly. The registration process for EWS category candidates will be opened soon. The schedule for the same will be released in the due course of time.

Some of the key changes in REET 2021 eligibility and exam pattern

As per the new rule, BSTC candidates are only eligible to apply for REET 2021. Students who have completed their B. Ed will not be able to apply for the exam. This has been done because the B.Ed qualified candidates have to complete a six-month bridge course to become a level-1 teacher. However, the state does not have any such institutions for the course. Hence, only BSTC candidates will be able to apply for the exam, Earlier, the minimum requirement for REET eligibility was to complete B. Ed course along with at least 50% marks in graduation, Now, the candidates who have scored 50% marks in the undergraduate or postgraduate course can apply for the course. Earlier, the merit list was prepared by calculating 70% weightage of Lebel-2 REET RTET marks, and 30% weightage was given to the marks scored in the bachelor's exam. However, now the marks scored in level-2 REET-RTET will have 90% weightage and the marks scored in the graduation exam will be given 10% weightage. RBSE has added questions related to the geographic status of Rajasthan along with art and culture and history of the state. Earlier, the exam did not have questions related to Rajasthan GK and it was based on the NCTE syllabus. Now, students who have studied B.Com will also be able to appear for REET 2021. They will be included in level -2 of social studies subjects.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

