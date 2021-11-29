REET 2021 Final Answer Key Released For Level II Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

REET result 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) final answer key. The REET Final Answer Key 2021 that has been released is for the exam which was conducted on September 26 and can be accessed on the official website. The Board of Secondary Education also released the provisional answer key and candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised, the final answer key has been prepared. Important dates and steps to download the final answer key can be checked here. The REET Results 2021 have been declared on November 2 along with the REET merit list 2021. In REET 2021 Ajay Veragi and Kirat Singh have secured top positions in Level 1 and 2 respectively. The complete list can be checked by clicking here.

REET Final Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download

Candidates should visit the official website-reetbser21.com.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the Important Downloads section

Candidates should then click on the notification that reads, "Final Answer Key Level-II.

A new PDF would open up which will have the answers

Candidates should download the same and go through the answers

Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the Final Answer Key for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the final answer key

Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more details. The Final Answer Key which has been released is for the Level II exam that was conducted for the recruitment of teachers from classes 6 to 8. Candidates can also check the list of toppers here.

REET 2021 Level 2 Top Candidates