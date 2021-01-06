REET 2021: Official Notification Released By RBSE, Applications Start From January 11

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has released the official REET 2021 notification on its official website. The notification has the details about the application process for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2021. Interested candidates can now go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and check the official REET 2021 notification. The REET 2021 application process will be starting from January 11, 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the REET 2021 notification, here is everything you need to know about it.

REET 2021

The REET 2021 application will be starting from January 11 and will continue till midnight of February 8, 2021. There are a total of two examinations of REET 2021. Candidates appearing in paper 1 will be eligible to teach for classes 1 to 5 once selected while those appearing in paper 2 will be eligible for classes 6 to 8 if selected. The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, on various examination centres.

The detailed information about REET 2021 syllabus, REET 2021 vacancy and other important details will be made available on the official website on January 11, 2021. The REET 2021 application process will be done in online mode. The details of which will be notified on the website. No other application method other than the online mode will be accepted for the REET 2021. The interested and eligible candidate will have to enter their details like name, father’s name, mother’s name, level of examination and contact number. After this, the examination fee needs to be paid.

Once this process is done, the candidate will be able to fill their application form. The REET 2021 exam fee for one exam (paper 1 or paper 2) is ₹550. For both the exams, the exam fee is ₹750. Both the exams will be carrying 150 marks and the duration of the exam is two hours and thirty minutes. Here is a look at the important dates of REET 2021 according to REET 2021 notification.

Important dates according to REET 2021 notification

Online application starting date – January 11, 2021

Last date of REET 2021 application – February 8, 2021

Application fee submission window – January 11 to February 4, 2021

REET 2021 admit card download date – April 14, 2021

REET 2021 exam date – April 25, 2021

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the REET 2021 syllabus and REET 2021 vacancy.

