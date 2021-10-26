REET 2021 Provisional Answer Key: Here's How To Raise Objections

REET 2021 Update: The deadline to raise objections for the provisional answer key released for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher or REET 2021 ends today. The provisional answer key was released on Saturday, Oct 23, and the last day to register is Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Since the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature, candidates have the option of raising objections if they want to. The answer key has been uploaded by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan on BSE Rajasthan's official website which is reetbser21.com.

The answer key that was released last week is for the written exam that was conducted on September 12, 2021. Last month, registered candidates took the exam in offline mode and by following strict COVID-19 protocols. A list of important dates related to REET 2021 and steps to download the answer key have been attached here.

REET 2021: Important Dates

REET 2021 was conducted in offline mode on September 12, 2021 REET provisional answer key was released on October 23, 2021 The objection raising window was opened on October 24 (6 pm) The deadline to raise objections is October 26, 2021, (11.59 pm)

REET Provisional Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download

Registered candidates who took the exam must visit the official website - reetbser21.com

On the homepage, look for the important download section, and click on the link which reads "Answer Key Level-I" or "Answer Key Level-II" as per requirement.

A new pdf will be opened on the screen which will have details of the answer key

Candidates must download that PDF, cross-check the answers and also take its printout for future reference

The official notification reads, "Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 300 per question in case they raise objections. The objections have to be raised via online mode only. The objection raised without submitting a supporting document will not be accepted in any case".

REET Final Answer Key 2021 is also likely to be out soon. It will be prepared post considering the objections raised by candidates. In case of any doubt, candidates can write to reetbser@gamil.com. Candidates can also call on the helpline numbers-8094660763, 8094661312, 7231852585 from 10 am to 5 pm.