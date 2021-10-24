REET 2021 Provisional Answer Key Out; Here's How To Check & Raise Objections By Oct 26

Answer key for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher commonly known as REET 2021 has been released on Saturday, October 23. Candidates should know that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have the option of raising objections if they want to. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has uploaded the answer key on BSE Rajasthan's official website which is reetbser21.com.

The answer key, which has been released, is for the written exam that was conducted on September 12, 2021. Last month, the exam was conducted in offline mode and strict COVID-19 protocols were followed. The objection raising window will be opened today, i.e. on October 24 and the last date to raise objections is October 26, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to download the answer key here.

REET 2021: Important Dates

REET 2021 was conducted in offline mode on September 12, 2021

REET provisional answer key was released on October 23, 2021

The objection raising window has been opened on October 24 (6 pm)

The deadline to raise objections is October 26, 2021, (11.59 pm)

REET Provisional Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Candidates should visit the official website - reetbser21.com

On the homepage, look for the important download section, and click on the link which reads "Answer Key Level-I" or "Answer Key Level-II" as per requirement.

A new pdf will be opened on the screen which will have details of the answer key

Candidates should download the pdf, cross-check the answers and also take its printout for future reference

The official notification reads that candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 300 per question in case they raise objections. The objections have to be raised via online mode only. The objection raised without submitting a supporting document will not be accepted in any case. REET Final Answer Key 2021 will be released post considering the objections raised by candidates. In case of any doubt, candidates can write to reetbser@gamil.com. Candidates can also call on the helpline numbers-8094660763, 8094661312, 7231852585 from 10 am to 5 pm.