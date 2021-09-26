Last Updated:

REET 2021 To Be Conducted Today; Check Guidelines To Attend Exam

REET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Candidates who will be giving the exam can check the guidelines here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
REET 2021

Image: Unsplash


Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, is all set to conduct the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers. It is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 26, 2021. On Sunday near about 16 lakh candidates will appear for REET 2021 in Rajasthan. The exam will be conducted offline, and the state government has made several arrangements to conduct the exam in a hassle-free manner. Candidates are advised to check the official website before leaving home for the centre. The official website is reetbser21.com. 

The admit cards have already been issued, which has information about the shifts. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The state government has made the arrangements so that candidates can travel comfortably. They will have to free travel in public transport and even private buses. 

REET 2021: Guidelines

For this, the rules say that if any government employee is found cheating in the exam, they will lose their job. And if any private institution is found involved in cases of cheating or any malpractices, they would lose their affiliation. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The exam centre will be closed 30 minutes before the exam. Candidates should carry their own stationery as they will not be allowed to share the same with anyone else. 

READ | Rajasthan board, REET declared as essential services from Sep 20-30

Any employee found being negligent during the exam will be suspended immediately. If the code mentioned on the paper and answer sheet does not match, report the same to Invigilator as soon as possible. Candidates will have to wear masks and follow covid related guidelines while they are at the centre. Along with carrying admit cards to the centre, candidates should also carry a copy of ID proof.

READ | Rajasthan govt to ensure free bus travel for REET exam candidates on Sunday

Image: Unsplash

READ | Rajasthan: 4 held for bid to make dummy candidates write REET
READ | Bus stands in all 33 districts of Rajasthan see heavy rush of REET candidates
Tags: REET 2021, REET, RBSE
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND