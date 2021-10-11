REET paper leak: Questioning of key accused will make things clear, end BJP’s drama, says Dotasra

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) The questioning of the key accused in the state teachers' eligibility exam paper leak case will make things clear and end the BJP’s “drama” over the issue, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday.

The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the recently conducted Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) while the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has demanded Dotasra's resignation.

The alleged mastermind -- Batti Lal Meena -- along with another person Shivdas Meena was arrested in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath along with another person on Sunday by a team of the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG).

Dotasra, who is also the Rajasthan Congress president, told reporters here, "It is good that the criminal who was most wanted has been caught. Things that are coming out will be investigated and everything will become crystal clear and the BJP's drama will also stop." Earlier, BJP state unit president Satish Poonia had alleged that Batti Lal Meena is a Congress worker and his photograph with Dotasra was circulating on social media.

The state Congress chief had denied the allegations, saying he did not even know Batti Lal Meena.

The Rajasthan government has suspended an RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department and three policemen in the case. PTI AG RHL RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)