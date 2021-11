REET Results 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Ajmer has released Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher result. The REET Results 2021 have been declared on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. REET merit list 2021 has been released too. The exam was conducted on September 26 and the result has been out on November 2, 2021. In REET 2021 Ajay Veragi and Kirat Singh have secured top positions in Level 1 and 2 respectively. The complete list can be downloaded from the official website that is reetbser21.com.

How to check REET results 2021 online

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com

Click the "REET result 2021" link available on the homepage

Enter the login details and click on submit

Check REET results 2021 and also take its print out too

REET Results 2021: Level 1 Toppers

AJAY VAISHNAV VERAGI 148 marks GOVIND SONI 148 marks ABHIJEET SHARMA 146 marks DAMODAR PAREEK 146 marks RINKU SINGH 146 marks PRAKASH 146 marks MO SHAHID 145 marks MANGAL CHAND SHARMA 145 marks SHRUTI BHARDWAJ 145 marks SANWARLAL DANGI 145 marks RAHUL KUMAR 145 marks VIKAS KUMAR 145 marks SANJAY KUMAR MEENA 145 marks RAKESH ABASARA 145 marks VINOD KUMAR PRAJAPAT 145 marks BANVARI LAL 145 marks SAWAI RAM 145 marks RAVI KUMAR 145 marks

Level 2 Top Candidates

KIRAT SINGH 146 marks SURBHI PAREEK 146 marks NIMBA RAM 146 marks AAMIR KHILJI 145 marks MONIKA JAT 145 marks DINESH SEN 145 marks SANJAY KHAN 145 marks VARSHA LADURAM CHAUDHARY 145 marks SUMIT KUMAR 145 marks VIKASH YADAV 144 marks MANGI LAL SHARMA 144 marks PARUL CHOUDHARY 144 marks CHITRESH KANT BHATT 144 marks RAVI KANT BAIRWA 144 marks ANAND SINGH 144 marks LALIT KUMAR 144 marks DEEPAK CHOUDHARY 144 marks MEGHA CHOUDHARY 144 marks KHUSHBOO SHARMA 144 marks KRISHNA CHOUDHARY 144 marks DHARM RAJ CHOUHAN 144 marks

As many as 16 lakh candidates checked their results today. The state government made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of exam and even cancelled other exams on that day. Here is the direct link to view results