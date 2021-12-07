REET Revised Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

REET Revised Result 2021: The Revised Results for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) have been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer. The examination department has released the results for both the level 1 and level 2 exams. Candidates who took the REET 2021 exam can view the revised results by going to the official website at - reetbser21.com.

According to the official notification, there is no change in the level 1 result and there is a minor change in the REET Level 2 examination. The correct answers for the J series in the English language, question number 74, are found to be B and C instead of A and C. Candidates must be aware that the REET Revised Result 2021 has been released after making the corrections to other series, including K, L, and M. Currently, the official website is down due to heavy traffic.

Meanwhile, the Board has also announced the results of the eligible candidates for Level 1 BEd and BSTC/D.LEd. All those candidates who pass the REET Level 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. Through this recruitment drive, the board will fill a total of 31,000 vacancies. However, the candidates have urged the board to increase the total number of vacancies to 50,000. It is recommended that candidates must follow the below-given instructions and use the direct link given here to check the REET Result 2021. After downloading the REET Revised Merit List, candidates can find details such as name, exam date, minimum scores, roll number, center details, marks obtained, and status.

Rajasthan REET: Here's how to check REET Revised Result 2021

Step 1: To check REET Revised Result 2021 open the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer - reetbser21.com.

Step 2: Visit the " REET Result 2021 for Level 1 and 2 " section available on the home page.

" section available on the home page. Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link here - REET Revised Result 2021 ( Level 1 ) & ( Level 2 ).

) & ( ). Step 4: Enter your username, password, and other credentials to log in.

Step 5: Download the results and print a copy for future reference.

Image: Unsplash