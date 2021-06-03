Registration Process To Begin From July 15, All Boards Will Be Given Equal Importance: DU

After the Centre cancelled CBSE class 12 board exams, Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi on Thursday said that just like previous years, this year too, the university will admit students on the basis of marks they receive from boards, be it CBSE or any other board. While stating that the Delhi University will release merit (list) using the marks provided by the board, PC Joshi said that the registration process will begin around July 15 this year. "Students from all boards (state & CBSE) will be given equal importance," he added.

So far we've admitted students on a merit basis. This year too, in view of COVID, we will admit students on the basis of marks they receive from boards, be it CBSE or other boards. Delhi University will release merit (list) using those marks: DU Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi pic.twitter.com/osXj9AKjNd — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Vice-Chancellor on Delhi University admission process

Remarking that the Delhi University admission process will begin as and when CBSE & state board results are announced, the Vice-Chancellor of DU said that as compared to previous years, admissions will be delayed this year due to COVID-19. Speaking about the possibility of entrance exams, Joshi said, "As per New Education Policy (NEP), Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) at the undergraduate level can be implemented by National Testing Agency, but it will depend on COVID situation."

As per New Education Policy, Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) at undergraduate level can be implemented by National Testing Agency, but it will depend on COVID situation. In future, CUCET will be conducted surely: DU VC on entrance test by central universiites — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

DU Exams 2021: Delhi University postpones final year exams; to begin on June 7

Earlier on May 20, DU had released a notification regarding the final year and final semester and annual exams. As per that notification, the final year and final semester and annual exams that were scheduled to begin on June 1 were postponed. As of now, the DU's final year/semester exams for the 2021 session will begin on June 7.

Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021.

Read notification here below... pic.twitter.com/i1KpigV69G — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 20, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has recorded over 14,27,439 positive cases, out of which, 13,93,673 have successfully recovered and 24,402 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 576 new cases, 1,287 fresh recoveries and 103 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 9,364.

