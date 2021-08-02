Registration Starts For DU Undergraduate Admissions 2021; Here Are Steps To Apply

Delhi University (DU) initiated the online registration process for undergraduate admission for the academic year 2021-22. Post Graduate admissions were already underway. As per the schedule released, the online registration would conclude on August 31. Read this article below to know more and how to apply.

At Delhi University, colleges are supposed to give admission to all applicants who meet the announced cutoffs; there is no “first-come-first-served” policy. Several times, colleges have to increase seats to accommodate all eligible students. The university began its registrations for undergraduate courses on August 2. The UG course admission have been divided into two groups:

Merit-Based - merit-based programmes which will be based on cut-offs as per past years practice.

Entrance Exam based - The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) for 12 UG courses listed in the Information Bulletin. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode. The Question Papers /Tests of DUET 2021 shall be based on the syllabus prescribed by the DU which is available in the Bulletin

Eligibility criteria

The DU recommends candidates for admission provided they have passed the Class 12 examination of any Board/ University examination in India or in any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Registration fee

Merit-based programs for UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 250

For SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

Additional Registration fee for each Entrance-based program for UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

For SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 300

Steps to apply for DU UG admission 2021:

Visit official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Go to ‘New Registration’ and register using personal details

Create a profile, login using new credentials

Select course, fill the application form, upload documents

Pay the registration fee and submit

Download the admission form and take a printout.

For those opting for entrance-based courses, they will need to register for the entrance test and note down details of the same.

Image Credits - Twitter