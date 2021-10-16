RFCL Recruitment 2021: Notification For Manager & Other Posts Out; Check How To Apply

RFCL Recruitment 2021: The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL), which is a joint partner of NFL, EIL, and FCIL, is inviting applications from candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager, Account Officer, and other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online portal before the last date. i.e., October 22, 2021. This recruitment process will select 17 candidates for the aforementioned posts.

Candidates applying for the post must have certain educational qualifications such as B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engg.)/AMIE in Chemical Engineering or Chemical Technology. Having a Boiler Operation Engineer (BOE) degree will be an additional benefit and will be given more preference. Candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to apply for the posts - RFCL Recruitment (CLICK HERE)

RFCL Recruitment: Number of vacancies

Posts Number of vacancies Assistant Manager 02 Manager 07 Sr Manager 01 Deputy Manager 03 Accounts Officer 01 Sr. Medical Officer 03 Total 17

RFCL Recruitment: Follow these steps to apply

STEP 1: Visit the official website, nationalfertilizers.com.

STEP 2: Now, click on the option that reads " Career ". Select " RFCL ". Find the advertisement " Recruitment of experienced professionals in RFCL-2021 ".

". Select " ". Find the advertisement " ". STEP 3: Click on " Apply Online ".

". STEP 4: Finish your registration to log in to your account, then begin applying.

STEP 5: Enter your information correctly and complete the payment.

STEP 6: Click on the "Submit" button and print the application form.

RFCL Recruitment: RFCL Eligibility criteria | Application fees

According to RFCL Notification candidates aged between 30 to 45 years are eligible to apply.

Selection of the candidates will be purely based on performance meaning score of the Online Test & Personal Interview will decide the selection.

Candidates belonging from Gen/ OBC/ EWS will have to pay Rs.700 (Except E 5 Grade) & Rs.1000 (for E 5 Grade). While, SC, ST, ExSM, PwBD candidates are exempted from the application fee.

