RGUKT CET Results 2021 Declared; Check Steps And Direct Link To Download

RGUKT CET Results 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (AP RGUKT) has released the results for the common entrance test on October 6, 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination can check or download the result by visiting the official website of RGUKT- rguk.in. This year a total of 75,283 candidates applied for the RGUKT CET.

Candidates must note that the examination authority has also released the final answer key for RGUKT CET 2021, and those who appeared in the examination can also raise objections. The RGUKT Entrance Exam was conducted on September 26, 2021, for admission to the six-year integrated engineering course offered by the state university. This year, four Indian Institutes of Information Technology or IIIT, colleges affiliated with RGUKT participated in the entrance test.

RGUKT CET Results 2021: Direct link

Andhra Pradesh RGUKT CET Results 2021: Direct link and how to check it

STEP 1: To check RGUKT CET Results in 2021, open the official website of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh - results.in .

. STEP 2: On the homepage, select the link that reads ‘RGUKT CET 2021’.

STEP 3: Now, a new page will appear, where you need to click on ‘AP RGUKT Results 2021’.

STEP 4: Now, enter the credentials required to log in and download the rank card.

STEP 5: Take a print of RGUKT CET 2021 for future reference.

Image: PTI