RIICO Answer Key For Jr Assistant, Deputy Manager Posts Released; Here's How To Download

Image: Shutterstock
RIICO Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has been released on the official website. Candidates must take note that this is a provisional answer key and has been released for the posts of Junior Assistant and Deputy Manager, Industrial Development, Technical. Candidates can find more details on industries.rajasthan.gov.in.
The corporation would release the final answer key only after taking into consideration the valid objections raised by the candidates in the Provisional Answer Key 2021. The opening of the recruitment was announced on October 17, 2021, and the last date to apply was November 16, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, the corporation would fill a total of 88 posts. Candidates must be aware that they would require login credentials such as Email Id and Password to raise objections. While raising the objections, candidates are advised to submit supporting documents in PDF format, which should be between 50 KB and 2 Mb.