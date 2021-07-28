Rishad Premji, Anand Mahindra Urge Govt To Reopen Schools; Say 'future Is At Stake'

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Rishad Premji, who is the son of the Wipro head Azim Premji, said that schools must reopen in India. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rishad Premji said that the damage of schools being closed currently is worse than the schools opening. Lots of lessons to take from other countries that have done this successfully, he added.

We absolutely must open schools. The damage of them staying closed is now worse then schools opening. Lots of lessons to take from other countries that have done this successfully. https://t.co/Qc5Xer7xzR — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 28, 2021

COVID-19: Anand Mahindra urges PM Modi & Education Min to reopen schools

This statement by Wipro's Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji comes after Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Wednesday, July 28 took to Twitter and said that it is very important to focus on getting all schools reopened. Urging PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to vaccinate all the school staff on priority to facilitate reopening of schools, Anand Mahindra said that the country's future is at stake.

This is now critical. We need to focus on getting all schools reopened. ALL staff to get vaccinated on priority to facilitate this Reopening. Very simply, the country’s future is at stake… @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp https://t.co/41RMpkD6MF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2021

The schools across the country were closed after India witnessed a sudden surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, which eventually led to the second wave of COVID-19. Earlier in April 2021, all the state and UTs had closed the schools, in an attempt to control the spread of the pandemic.

A UNICEF report had stated that the closure of 1.5 million schools due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 has impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in India. The report had stated that online education is not an option for all as only one in four children has access to digital devices and internet connectivity. Pre-COVID, only a quarter of households (24%) in India had access to the internet and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,14,84,605 positive cases, out of which, 3,06,63,147 have successfully recovered and 4,22,022 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 43,654 new cases, 41,678 fresh recoveries and 640 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 3,99,436.

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, India has so far administered over 44,54,86,606, out of which, 34,89,34,368 are the first dose and 9,65,52,238 are the second dose.

