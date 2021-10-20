Last Updated:

RITES Recruitment 2021: Apply For Engineer Posts; Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Criteria

RITES Recruitment 2021: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited is recruiting candidates for the post of engineer. Check full details here.

RITES Recruitment 2021

RITES Recruitment 2021: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) is recruiting candidates for the post of engineer. The window to apply for RITES Recruitment 2021 is open on the official website, www.rites.com/Career. Aspiring candidates must read the eligibility criteria given below before applying. This year's recruitment drive will fill a total of 20 seats. 

Candidates must note that this job opportunity is on a 1-year contractual basis, which will be extended on mutual consent and satisfactory performance of the employee. This job vacancy also seeks retired professionals. The last date to apply for the RITES vacancy is November 20, 2021.

RITES Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website - rites.com/Career
  • Step 1: Click on ‘Online Registration’ under the ‘careers’ tab on the homepage.
  • Step 2: Fill in the required details under the ‘Fill/Modify Application Form’.
  • Step 3: Now, click on the ‘make payment’ option and complete the procedure.
  • Step 4: The payment details show the amount to be paid to the bank based on your category.
  • Step 5: After submitting the form download and take a printout for future reference.

RITES Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | RITES Vacancy

  • Out of 20 seats, 10 vacancies are for chief resident engineer and 10 are for the assistant resident engineer.
  • Candidates applying for Chief Resident Engineers must have a degree in BE, BTech, or BSc in civil engineering. Candidates should have at least 25 years of post-qualification experience, out of which six years should be in the same position as chief engineer.
  • Candidates applying for Assistant Chief Residents must have a full-time diploma in civil engineering or a first-class BE, BTech, or BSc in civil engineering. Having a minimum of 12 years of field experience and 3 years of experience in a similar position like AE or above in a relevant field can apply.

