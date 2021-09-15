RPSC Admit Card 2021 For Assistant Professor Released On Official Website; Check Details

The Rajasthan Service Commission (RPSC) released the Admit Card for the Assistant professor's exam (College Education) on Tuesday, September 14. The scheduled time for the exam has been fixed between September 22 to October 9. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts starting 9:00 am to 12 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Read the article below to understand how to download the admit card.

Details about the Assistant Professor exam

The RPSC will be conducting the exams which will involve the recruitment of around 918 assistant professors spanning across different colleges. The previous date for the Assistant professor's exam was scheduled in April but the dates kept pushing back because of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerned candidates can directly visit the official website of the RPSC i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. to understand the whole process and also download their admit card.

Steps to download the RPSC admit card 2021

Log on to the official website of the RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, tap on “Admit Card for Asst. Prof. (College Education) 2020” under the 'Important Links' tab.

Click on 'Get Admit Card'.

Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit and download the admit card.

A printout of the admit card can also be taken for future references.

Image: PTI